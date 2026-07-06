TXT member to become second K-pop solo artist after BTS' Jungkook to perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" summer concert series

Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun will release his second solo EP on Friday before taking another step onto the global stage next month as the second K-pop solo artist to perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series, following BTS' Jungkook.

According to Big Hit Music on Monday, "No Labels: Part 02" arrives about eight months after the K-pop singer's previous solo release and marks the next chapter in his career, with promotions extending beyond South Korea through the major US television appearance on Aug. 7.

The six-track EP is led by the track "Ice Cream," a funk rock-inspired summer song that uses ice cream as a metaphor for a relationship that is sweet and irresistible, yet marked by emotional distance. Featuring vintage drums, bass and Spanish-style guitar riffs, the song captures a refreshing seasonal mood.

Yeonjun also participated in designing the choreography, using fluid, melting-inspired movements to evoke the texture of ice cream.

The new EP broadens the musical direction established in his previous solo releases, expanding beyond the hard-hitting image of earlier projects to showcase a wider range of sounds and visuals that move between youthful charm and maturity.

Since launching his solo career with the 2024 mixtape "Ggum," Yeonjun has steadily built his own artistic identity apart from TXT. He followed it with his first solo EP, "No Labels: Part 01," in which he took part in songwriting, composition and performance direction, highlighted by the hard rock main track "Talk to You."

"No Labels: Part 02" further expands his musical palette, spanning rap rock, funk rock, R&B, pop and alternative hip-hop. Yeonjun contributed lyrics to two tracks, "Baby Wassup?" and "Long Way Long Ride."

Ahead of the album's release, Yeonjun will hold a release party in Seoul on Thursday, where he will premiere the performance of "Ice Cream" and introduce B-side tracks from the EP. The event will also feature a talk session in which he shares behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the album.