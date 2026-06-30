Tomorrow X Together set fans in Japan abuzz with the announcement that it was rolling out its fifth single in the country on Aug. 19.

The group of five shared the news first during the final show for its special concert tour that celebrated its seventh year, held in Kobe last week.

Label Big Hit Music officially announced the single Tuesday.

The upcoming single, “Setsuna Hanabi,” will consist of four tracks, three new songs in Japanese and a rearranged version of the main song. The quintet will host a live showcase in Tokyo on the day of release.

The single will be its first new material in Japan in about 10 months, after its third full album, “Starkissed.” The LP was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, with 500,000 shipments.