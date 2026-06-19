Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together disclosed the title of the main track from his second solo set through a short video clip via Big Hit Music on Friday.

He appeared with an ice cream truck and gazed into the camera before the song title filled the screen in the 16-second video, titled “Ice Cream Is Coming.”

The singer is bringing out the EP “No Labels: Part 02” on July 10, with the lead single dubbed “Ice Cream,” hinting at an ambition for a summer anthem.

The upcoming extended play is expected to surpass the success of his first solo EP, “No Labels: Part 01,” from last year. It hit the Billboard 200 at No. 10 and topped iTunes albums charts in 15 regions, selling over 600,000 copies in the first week.