Brazilian first lady hints at meeting, local report says discussions are underway

BTS could meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and first lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva when it visits in October, a local media report said July 30.

The possibility emerged after Janja, in a video posted to her social media two days before, said she and President Lula planned to welcome the group during its visit to Brazil. "In October, President Lula and I will warmly welcome BTS. It's going to be an incredible celebration. Stay tuned!"

Janja had been discussing the recent state visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung, describing it as a prelude to the group's arrival.

Brazilian newspaper Correio Braziliense reported that, according to sources familiar with the matter, discussions are underway for a meeting involving BTS, Lula and Janja. The report said no venue or schedule has been finalized. Sao Paulo is considered the most likely location, as BTS is scheduled to perform three concerts there on Oct. 28, 30 and 31 as part of its "Arirang" world tour.

If held, the meeting would not be the first connection between BTS and Brazil's presidential couple. During Lula and Janja's state visit to South Korea in February, renowned chef Paik Jong-won delivered a personally signed gift from BTS member Jin to the first lady on the singer's behalf, along with a message expressing hope to meet her in Brazil.

Neither Hybe nor the Brazilian government has officially confirmed that a meeting has been scheduled.