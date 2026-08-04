The Toronto City Council has approved a plan to temporarily co-name part of Yonge Street in the North York district as "BTS Boulevard," ahead of BTS "Arirang" world tour concerts in the Canadian metropolis later this month, paving the way for one of the largest civic tributes to a K-pop act outside South Korea.

Under a motion introduced by Councillor Lily Cheng and adopted by the City Council during its meetings held July 29-30, Yonge Street between North York Boulevard and Finch Avenue will be temporarily co-named BTS Boulevard from on or about Aug. 21 to Sept. 23 to welcome Army, BTS' global fanbase, attending the group's concerts at Rogers Stadium on Aug. 22 and 23, according to a document published by the council and secured by The Korea Herald.

The plan also calls for the Toronto sign at City Hall to be illuminated in purple during the concert dates, while the commemorative street signs will later be auctioned to raise funds for local charities.

In an additional amendment, the council requested that Mayor Olivia Chow proclaim Aug. 22 and 23 as "BTS Weekend" in Toronto, inviting BTS fans to wear purple in celebration of the group's arrival.

For the temporary street signs to be installed, however, the city must secure permission from Big Hit Music to use BTS' intellectual property by Thursday, as required by a separate amendment to the approved motion.

The temporary street co-naming will coincide with the Korean Harvest Festival at Mel Lastman Square in North York, Canada's largest Korean cultural festival, which is scheduled to take place the same weekend.