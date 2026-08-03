BTS performs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Saturday, during a concert on the group's "Arirang" world tour. (Big Hit Music)
BTS performs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Saturday, during a concert on the group's "Arirang" world tour. (Big Hit Music)

BTS opened the North American leg of its "Arirang" world tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, performing before a crowd of around 80,000. It was the seven-member group's first full-lineup show at the venue since 2019.

BTS performs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Saturday, during a concert on the group's "Arirang" world tour. (Big Hit Music)
BTS performs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Saturday, during a concert on the group's "Arirang" world tour. (Big Hit Music)

The staging leaned heavily on Korean motifs in keeping with the tour's name. A circular stage evoked the taegeuk, a 360-degree pavilion drew on the Gyeonghoeru at Gyeongbokgung, and red and blue lighting in the colors of the national flag filled the stadium during "Not Today."

A fan holds a digital placard identifying herself as an 81-year-old Army during BTS' concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Saturday. (Big Hit Music)
A fan holds a digital placard identifying herself as an 81-year-old Army during BTS' concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Saturday. (Big Hit Music)

The concert was BTS' first stadium show since the group announced it would not participate in the Grammy Awards over the Recording Academy's plan to recognize Asian music in a separate category. Some fans held signs backing BTS' decision, including ones reading "Who Really Needs Who?" and "Proud Alien."


yoohong@heraldcorp.com