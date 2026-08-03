BTS opened the North American leg of its "Arirang" world tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, performing before a crowd of around 80,000. It was the seven-member group's first full-lineup show at the venue since 2019.

The staging leaned heavily on Korean motifs in keeping with the tour's name. A circular stage evoked the taegeuk, a 360-degree pavilion drew on the Gyeonghoeru at Gyeongbokgung, and red and blue lighting in the colors of the national flag filled the stadium during "Not Today."

The concert was BTS' first stadium show since the group announced it would not participate in the Grammy Awards over the Recording Academy's plan to recognize Asian music in a separate category. Some fans held signs backing BTS' decision, including ones reading "Who Really Needs Who?" and "Proud Alien."