A 2-month-old lion cub named Raon made his first public appearance at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday, marking the theme park’s first lion birth in eight years.

Born on June 5 at Everland’s Safari World, the male cub was unable to receive care from his mother and was raised by zookeepers, who bottle-fed him and closely monitored his health.

Now weighing more than 5.5 kilograms, Raon has begun adjusting to his new environment at Everland’s animal zone, Ppupba Town, where he is available for public viewing, according to Samsung C&T, which operates Everland.