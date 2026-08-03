Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb on Monday unveiled a detailed roadmap for its planned initial public offering by 2028, underlining that the listing process would be used to strengthen corporate governance and financial transparency.

According to the company, its IPO roadmap consists of three phases. The first phase, which is scheduled for this year, focuses on upgrading internal control systems and preparing for the adoption of Korean International Financial Reporting Standards to be on par with leading financial firms.

The company said it plans to file for a preliminary listing review and undergo the regulatory review process next year. Bithumb then finally aims to complete its IPO in 2028. However, it noted that the timeline could change depending on market conditions and regulatory procedures.

The exchange pointed out that it is working with external advisers, including securities firms, law firms and accounting firms, to support valuation, legal due diligence and preparations for a preliminary listing review.

Bithumb also highlighted efforts to simplify its corporate structure, including the spin-off of Bithumb Asset, noting that the restructuring plan is intended to clarify the roles and responsibilities of individual business units, reduce potential conflicts of interest and improve governance.

In addition, Bithumb pledged to improve corporate disclosures and communication with stakeholders, including customers, investors, regulators and the media, as it prepares for the next chapter as a publicly traded company.

"Bithumb's IPO is just simply making the company bigger," the cryptocurrency exchange said in a notice on its website. "But it is a process of building solid trust so that customers can feel reassured and make trades."