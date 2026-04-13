Bithumb, South Korea’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, has signed a partnership with Circle -- the issuer of US coin, or USDC -- to explore collaboration on digital asset infrastructure and stablecoin technology.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday during Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire's visit to the Bithumb headquarters in southern Seoul.

Under the agreement, the companies will jointly review ways to integrate technology, including multichain capabilities on the Bithumb platform and support for stablecoin infrastructure. They also plan to pursue various initiatives aimed at deepening understanding of the stablecoin and broader digital asset ecosystem.

Bithumb said the partnership is significant in that it lays the groundwork for continued cooperation in fostering a more transparent and regulation friendly digital-asset market.

"This memorandum of understanding marks an important milestone in strengthening our cooperation with Circle and advancing the digital-asset infrastructure of our platform," a Bithumb official said. "We will continue supporting the market's development in line with regulatory standards."

A Circle official also welcomed the agreement, saying, "We are pleased to work with Bithumb to explore opportunities in digital-asset infrastructure and stablecoin technology in the Korean market."