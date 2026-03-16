The country's anti-money laundering agency said Monday that it has decided to fine Bithumb, one of South Korea's crypto exchanges, some 37 billion won ($24.8 million) and impose a six-month partial business suspension over lapses in customer verification obligations and transactions with unregistered partners.

The Financial Intelligence Unit, under the Financial Services Commission said Bithumb did not comply with its obligations to verify the identities of users in about 6.59 million cases.

The crypto exchange is also found to have supported some 45,000 transactions with 18 unregistered exchanges overseas.

The FIU said Bithumb's chief executive officer will receive an official reprimand.

The FIU will give Bithumb 10 days to submit its opinion before finalizing the fine.

Cryptocurrency exchanges here are obligated to verify customer identities through real-name accounts linked to domestic banking partners, and should report transactions exceeding a specific amount. (Yonhap)