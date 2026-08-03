Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi Province came under the capital region’s first Heat Wave Emergency Warning on Monday, as record-breaking heat in southeastern South Korea spread westward.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued the warning at 4 p.m. for Tuesday, when the daily maximum perceived temperature is expected to exceed 38 degrees Celsius and the daytime high is forecast to surpass 39 C.

The warning, the highest level in the KMA’s heat alert system, applies to all Seoul districts south of the Han River, including Gangnam-gu, as well as Osan, Hanam and western Yeoju in Gyeonggi Province.

Introduced this year, the Heat Wave Emergency Warning signals exceptionally dangerous conditions in which even healthy people face a sharply increased risk of serious heat-related illness or death, KMA Administrator Lee Mi-seon said.

Under the warning, authorities strongly recommend suspending nonessential outdoor work and moving to air-conditioned indoor spaces or cooling shelters. They also advise stepped-up safety checks on vulnerable households.

The highest-level warning had previously been issued mainly in southeastern areas, particularly South Gyeongsang Province, after Yangsan recorded a national high of 42.5 C on Sunday.

The KMA attributed the westward spread of the heat to easterly winds carrying hot air toward the capital region.

High temperatures are also expected to persist overnight and in the coming days.

“As heat accumulated during the day continues into the night, we urge residents in the metropolitan area to regularly check the latest weather information and take extra precautions, including staying hydrated and getting sufficient rest,” a KMA official said.