Police on Monday released new details about a man suspected of killing a woman in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, as the search for the suspect entered its 55th day.

According to the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency, enhanced surveillance footage indicates that the man is about 175 centimeters tall and of average build.

Police released footage of the suspect last week and offered a reward of up to 100 million won ($68,000) for information leading to his arrest. They have since received 116 tips.

The case dates to June 10, when a woman in her 60s was found dead at her home at 6:34 a.m.

Police believe the man entered the residence around 12:20 a.m. wearing a hat, face covering and gloves to conceal his identity. He left about two hours later carrying a handbag.

The investigation has been hampered by a lack of witnesses and limited security camera coverage near the home.

“We are making every effort to track down the suspect by mobilizing all available investigative resources,” a police official said.

“We will provide the reward to anyone who offers a decisive tip that helps solve the case, and we urge the public to report even seemingly minor information.”