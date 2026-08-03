Im Sung-jae carded four birdies and one bogey for a 3-under 67 in Sunday's final round at Detroit Golf Club (par 70) in Detroit, Michigan.

He finished at 11-under 269, climbing eight spots from a tie for 23rd to a tie for 15th.

Michael Thorbjornsen won the tournament with a final-round 7-under 63 to finish at 18-under 262, two shots ahead of runner-up Xander Schauffele (16-under 264).

Thorbjornsen, who joined the PGA Tour in 2024, earned his first career victory in his second season and moved up to 38th in the FedExCup standings.

Im's tie for 15th lifted him one spot to 57th in the FedExCup standings.

With only the Wyndham Championship remaining before the FedExCup Playoffs, Im is safely inside the top 70 needed to qualify for the opening FedEx St. Jude Championship. However, he will need a significant jump in the standings to reach the top 50 for the BMW Championship and the top 30 for the Tour Championship.

Im was steady throughout the final round, hitting 85.71 percent of his fairways.

He birdied the par-5 fourth with a 2-meter putt and added another birdie at the par-4 eighth to make the turn at 2 under. After missing a 5-meter par putt for a bogey at the par-4 13th, he responded with a birdie at the par-5 14th before closing with another birdie at the par-4 16th.

Kim Si-woo, who began the day tied for 11th, struggled to a 4-over 74 with two birdies and six bogeys. He finished tied for 42nd at 6-under 274, falling short of a top-10 finish.

Kim remained seventh in the FedExCup standings.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)