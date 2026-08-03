Jennie of Blackpink hit the stage at Lollapalooza Chicago as the closing headliner on Saturday in the US.

She is the first solo Korean female singer to headline the music festival.

Included in the set list was “Less than a Lover,” a single she dropped on July 24th, live for the first time, as well as another unpublished single as a surprise for the audience.

The idol participated in writing the lyrics and melody for “Less than a Lover,” which has swept several music charts at home and abroad. It topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 27 regions, the most for a K-pop solo single released this year.

She is set to join the lineup of Summer Sonic 2026 in Japan, slated for Aug. 14-16.