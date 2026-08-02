South Korean women's baseball ace Kim Ra-kyung made history by starting the opening game of the revived Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL), recording the league's first strikeout in 72 years with a strong outing.

Kim, pitching for the New York Heights, started Saturday's season opener against the Los Angeles Queens at Robin Roberts Stadium in Illinois. She allowed four runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four over four innings.

New York led 8-6 through six innings, putting Kim in line for the victory. However, the Heights surrendered four runs in the seventh and lost 10-8. Under the WPBL's seven-inning format, a starting pitcher qualifies for the win by pitching at least four innings.

Although she missed out on the win, Kim became part of league history by throwing the inaugural first pitch and recording the first strikeout.

A mainstay of South Korea's women's national team since middle school, Kim studied physical education at Seoul National University while continuing her baseball career. She underwent elbow ligament reconstruction surgery in 2022 and returned after a lengthy rehabilitation.

After overcoming the limited opportunities available in South Korean women's baseball, Kim played in Japan's corporate league before joining the WPBL in its inaugural season.

The WPBL is the first US women's professional baseball league since the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which operated from 1943 to 1954. The inaugural four-team league features the New York Heights, Los Angeles Queens, San Francisco Firebells and Boston Hunters.

Kim is one of three South Korean players in the league, alongside Boston Hunters catcher Hyeonah Kim and San Francisco Firebells infielder Jua Park, who were scheduled to face each other on Sunday. The entire season is being played at the 5,200-seat Robin Roberts Stadium, with each team playing 15 regular-season games before the playoffs.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)