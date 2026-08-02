Kim Si-woo moved into a tie for 11th after the third round of the PGA Tour's Rocket Classic in Detroit on Saturday.

Kim fired a 5-under 65 at Detroit Golf Club, recording seven birdies and one double bogey to reach 10-under 200 through 54 holes. He climbed from a tie for 32nd after the second round and sits five shots behind leader Davis Riley, who carded a bogey-free 7-under 63 to reach 15-under 195.

Kim surged up the leaderboard with five birdies on the front nine and added another at the par-3 11th to briefly move into second place. A double bogey at the par-4 16th dropped him back, but he bounced back with a birdie 17th before closing with a par.

Im Sung-jae also improved his position, shooting a 4-under 66 to reach 8-under 202, leaving him tied for 23rd entering the final round.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)