Hwang In-beom lifted his first trophy with FC Porto just 12 days after joining the club, helping the Portuguese champions defeat second-division side Torreense 1-0 in the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira on Saturday.

The Portuguese Super Cup pits the reigning Primeira Liga champions against the Taca de Portugal winners. Porto, last season's league champion, claimed its 25th Super Cup title by beating surprise cup winner Torreense.

The victory marked the fourth European trophy of Hwang's career. He previously won two Serbian league titles and one Serbian Cup with Red Star Belgrade.

Porto scored the only goal in the 38th minute, when Viktor Proholt headed home Pepe's cross from the left.

Hwang, who joined Porto from Feyenoord on July 21, started on the bench before making his official debut in the 73rd minute, replacing Gabri Veiga.

The South Korean midfielder nearly marked his debut with a goal in the 88th minute, but his left-footed shot from outside the penalty area was saved. Deep into stoppage time, he also created a scoring chance for Proholt with a well-weighted pass.

In about 23 minutes of action, Hwang completed all five of his pass attempts, recorded one shot on target and one key pass. Statistical website FotMob gave him a match rating of 6.3.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)