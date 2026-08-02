Marvel sequel's torrid run in Korea keeps pace with massive global launch

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" swung past 3 million tickets sold in Korea early Sunday, five days into its run and quicker than any film this year, according to the Korean Film Council's tracking service.

On Saturday alone, the Marvel sequel sold 900,898 tickets, good for 81 percent of the day's box office revenue. That was up 71 percent from Friday and the film's best single day yet, as it entered its first full weekend since release.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Sadie Sink, the superhero feature opened July 29, two days ahead of its North American release, to 688,381 admissions, the biggest first day for any release here since the start of 2025. It has been zooming past the year's speed records ever since — its five-day sprint to 3 million beat the previous best, set by "Hope" only weeks earlier, by six days.

The breakneck pace here is in step with the film's record run worldwide.

"Brand New Day" posted an all-time high of $168 million on its opening day in North America on Friday, with distributor Sony projecting a $325 million three-day debut, which would rank as the second-biggest opening weekend ever, behind "Avengers: Endgame" (2019).

As Spider-Man reached his latest milestone, Na Hong-jin's sci-fi thriller "Hope" inched past one of its own. The homegrown blockbuster crossed 4 million tickets sold 19 days into its release, joining all-time smash hit "The King's Warden" and Yeon Sang-ho's zombie thriller "Colony" as the only films this year to reach the mark.

Budgeted at upwards of 50 billion won ($36 million), the creature feature needed three days to hit 1 million, five for 2 million and 11 for 3 million, before the Marvel tentpole arrived and slowed its climb.

More competition is on the way.

Christopher Nolan's Homeric epic "The Odyssey" opens Wednesday and has climbed to second on the presales chart with a 27.2 percent share as of Sunday morning, behind only "Brand New Day" at 55.4 percent. "Hope" trails in third at 5.6 percent.