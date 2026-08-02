South Korean girls' tennis prospect Kim Seo-hyun completed a perfect European tour by winning the Tennis Europe International German Championships in Düren, Germany, Saturda, capturing one of the circuit's prestigious U-14 Super Category titles.

Seeded fourth, Kim won all six singles matches in straight sets, finishing the tournament without dropping a set while recording four 6-0 "bagel" sets.

The title completed a clean sweep of three consecutive European tournaments, following victories at the Open Stade Français and the Annecy tournament in France. Kim finished the tour with a perfect 17-0 singles record without losing a single set.

Currently ranked No. 260 in the ITF junior rankings, Kim is the world's No. 2-ranked female player born in 2012. She will next compete at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in Prostějov, Czech Republic, where she is expected to lead South Korea after helping the team reach its first-ever girls' semifinals last year.

Kim said she was proud to win all three tournaments despite the demanding schedule and thanked her coach, her parents, the Jeonbuk Sports Council, the provincial education office, and sponsors Babolat and VITRO for their support, adding that she would continue striving for greater success.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)