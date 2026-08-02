Korean heritage-themed goods boost cultural awareness at international convention

Lotte Wellfood said Sunday it had showcased its flagship snacks to thousands of international delegates during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan last month, leveraging the global gathering as a platform to promote both Korean food and the country's cultural heritage.

Throughout the event, held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center from July 19 to 29, Lotte Wellfood offered its signature products such as Pepero and Zec in the delegates' lounge. More than 3,000 product samples were distributed to the international participants from 162 countries.

UNESCO approved the expanded inscription of the Korean tidal flats, or "getbol" in Korean, as a World Heritage site on July 25. In honor of the designation, Lotte Wellfood distributed Pepero gift sets featuring illustrations of Korean landmarks such as Gwanghwamun and Irworobongdo, a traditional folding screen depicting the sun, moon and five mountain peaks, to the delegates.

Lotte Wellfood also hosted a Pepero brand experience event at the Korea Pavilion on July 23 and 24, where visitors participated in temporary tattoo activities featuring illustrations of Korea's UNESCO World Heritage sites and social media events in exchange for Pepero products. The Korea Pavilion drew nearly 30,000 visitors during the two-day promotion, according to the company.

Lotte Wellfood said it planned to build on the partnership by further strengthening its global brand recognition while continuing to promote Korean culture through K-food.

"It was a meaningful opportunity to represent Korea on one of the world's most prestigious international stages and introduce both K-snacks and the beauty of Korea," a Lotte Wellfood official said.

"We will continue expanding our global presence, strengthen Lotte Wellfood's international brand leadership and contribute to promoting the value of Korea's cultural heritage."