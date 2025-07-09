Lotte Wellfood, the confectionery arm of Lotte Group, said Wednesday that it has completed construction of a Pepero production line at the Haryana plant of its Indian subsidiary, Lotte India.

The move comes after a 33 billion won ($240.2 million) investment last year and is part of a broader strategy to tap into India’s growing confectionery market, estimated at approximately 17 trillion won.

This initiative is part of Lotte Wellfood’s broader “One India” strategy following the recent merger of Lotte India and Havmor, aiming for 1 trillion won in annual sales in India by 2032.

The Haryana facility will serve both domestic demand in India and potential exports to neighboring regions such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

To cater to local tastes and climate conditions, Lotte has launched two variants ㅡ original and crunchy Pepero ㅡ formulated with heat-resistant chocolate capable of withstanding temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Extensive research and development efforts were made to maintain the product’s signature taste and texture, including sourcing optimal wheat flour for the biscuit base.

Lotte also plans to aggressively target India’s Generation Z consumers through localized marketing campaigns centered on the brand’s value, “Sharing.”

Beginning in September, global ambassador K-pop idol Stray Kids will lead a Pepero Day campaign to boost brand visibility.

With investments in multiple facilities, including the new Pepero line and a frozen dessert plant in Pune, the company aims to become India’s leading confectionery brand.

"The launch of Pepero in India follows Choco Pie as part of efforts to strengthen the Lotte brand's presence in the Indian market," said a Lotte Wellfood official. "We expect to contribute to our goal of reaching 1 trillion won in global sales for the Pepero brand."