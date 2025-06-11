South Korean crypto data aggregator YouthMeta said Tuesday it has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Thai Sen. Parinya Wongcherdkwan to launch an AI-powered educational platform in Thailand.

The cross-border partnership aims to integrate blockchain technology into education, with a focus on youth empowerment and setting the stage for future global collaboration.

The signing ceremony, held Thursday at YouthMeta’s Seoul headquarters, was attended by company executives and a Thai delegation.

Both parties pledged to collaborate on delivering educational content, implementing a certification-linked learning system and navigating regulatory frameworks to ensure a smooth rollout in Thailand.

Long-term objectives include forming partnerships with local institutions and expanding talent development programs.

YouthMeta plans to deploy its RisingX technology to provide career-oriented educational content personalized through AI. The platform will feature multilingual access, localized user interfaces and data-driven learning structures tailored to individual learners.

Senator Wongcherdkwan, a prominent member of Thailand’s education and foreign affairs committees, will help align the initiative with national policy goals.

Known for his commitment to educational equity, his collaboration with YouthMeta is expected to serve as a model for public-private partnerships in Southeast Asia.

“This agreement marks our first step into the Thai market and a broader transformation into a socially impactful educational technology provider,” said a YouthMeta spokesperson. “By combining AI and blockchain, we aim to bridge education and real-world career opportunities.”