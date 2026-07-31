A 63-year-old woman who spent half her life teaching elementary school students donated vital organs to four individuals after recently passing away from brain death.

The Korea Organ Donation Agency said Friday that Lee Seung-hee's lungs, liver and both kidneys were donated to four individuals, and that tissue from the deceased was also donated.

Lee fell unconscious on July 5 after suffering a severe migraine. She received medical treatment, but was eventually pronounced brain-dead.

Her family said they believed organ donation was the best way to express her wishes, as she had frequently said she wanted to help others by giving away her organs after death.

Lee worked as an elementary school teacher for 30 years before retiring a decade ago. While she grew up in the city, Lee was an environmental advocate who enjoyed farm life and refrained from using disposable products in the later years of her life.

She was described as a person who loved literature, writing and sharing what she learned with others. She wrote several books and poems about her years teaching.

"I wish to spend the rest of my life focusing on studying, so I can graduate from the school that is the world itself," she wrote in a 2015 poem that was released by the Korea Organ Donation Agency.

A friend of 30 years surnamed Kim said Lee was an admirable person who always focused on learning rather than showing off.