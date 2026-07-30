South Korea national team defender Seol Young-woo helped Red Star Belgrade advance to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after recording his first assist of the season.

Red Star defeated Larne FC 5-0 in the second leg of their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round tie at Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday.

Having won the first leg 4-0 away on July 22, Red Star progressed with a dominant 9-0 aggregate victory over Larne.

In the third qualifying round, Red Star will face Hapoel Be‘er Sheva, with the winner advancing to the playoff round.

Starting as the right-back in a 4-3-2-1 formation, Seol played a key role on both ends of the pitch, contributing defensively while providing an attacking outlet down the flank.

Red Star took the lead just three minutes after kickoff through Aleksandar Katai, before Marko Arnautović doubled the advantage with a goal in the 49th minute.

After Loizos Loizou scored four minutes into the second half, Seol assisted Red Star's fourth goal.

In the 15th minute of the second half, Seol made a quick run into the penalty area, collected the ball, and delivered a pass across the box to Arnautović, who finished to put the result beyond doubt.

After registering his first assist of the season, Seol celebrated the moment with his teammates with a series of high-fives.

Red Star wrapped up the second qualifying round in convincing fashion, with Osman Bukari adding the final goal in the 34th minute of the second half to complete the 5-0 victory.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)