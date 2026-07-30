FIFA has begun official disciplinary proceedings against the Argentina national team after players were involved in a brawl during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final and displayed a banner reading "The Malvinas are ours" immediately after the semifinal victory.

Agence France-Presse reported WednesdayThursday (Korea time) that "FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings over the altercation involving Argentina players after their defeat to Spain in the World Cup final."

Several Argentina players and team officials clashed with Spain players after Argentina lost 1-0 in the final on July 20 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

As a result, Argentina players Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada and Leandro Paredes, along with Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala and Spain midfielder Gavi, have been placed under disciplinary review for unsporting behavior.

FIFA will also investigate Argentina's display of a banner reading "The Malvinas are ours" after their 2-1 semifinal victory over England.

The governing body said the case will examine possible violations of regulations concerning the prohibition of unsporting protests, improper conduct, discriminatory and racist behavior, and stadium order and security.

FIFA said: "We are taking seriously the racist chants and gestures by players and supporters, delays to kickoffs, the display of inappropriate messages, and the throwing of objects that occurred during Argentina national team matches at this World Cup."

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)