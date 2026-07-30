Lee Kang-in's jersey has become a hot seller following his recent move to Atlético Madrid.

Spanish outlet MARCA reported Tuesday, "Lee Kang-in is the player who has recorded the highest jersey sales before making his debut for Atletico."

Lee, who previously played for French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain FC, signed a five-year contract with Atletico this month. He inherited the No. 7 jersey previously worn by club legend Antoine Griezmann, who is now with Orlando City SC.

"Lee Kang-in has been the signing with the biggest impact," MARCA reported. "The early jersey sales numbers prove it. Even a star player like Julián Álvarez has never sold this many jerseys before officially joining the club."

The surge in popularity has also been a major boost for Atletico. MARCA noted, "This kind of impact has translated into increased revenue for the club."

The exact number of Lee's jerseys sold so far and how much revenue they have generated for Atletico have not been disclosed.

Although Lee has completed the transfer process, he has not yet joined Atletico. Due to administrative procedures related to his mandatory military service obligations, he has been training individually in South Korea. His debut could come in the Coupang Play Series match against Manchester City FC on Aug. 9.

Expectations for the new Atletico arrival are also high in Spain. MARCA highlighted, "Lee Kang-in received Griezmann's No. 7 jersey, which is a sign of how important a role the club expects him to play."

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)