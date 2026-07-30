Brazil soccer star Neymar has announced his retirement from international soccer after suffering the disappointment of a round-of-16 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

According to ESPN on Tuesday, Neymar announced his decision to step away from the national team after Santos defeated Venezuela's Universidad Central 4-2 in a South American Football Confederation Sudamericana match.

"I believe my time with the national team has already come to an end. I made history with the Brazil national team, and I am very happy about that," Neymar said.

"I gave my blood and my life, and I always fought for the yellow jersey. But now I feel I no longer want to continue doing so," he added.

Neymar made his professional debut in 2009 and went on to become Brazil's premier attacking star for more than a decade.

After developing at Santos, he moved to Spanish powerhouse Barcelona and French giants Paris Saint-Germain, winning numerous trophies throughout his club career.

For Brazil, Neymar recorded 130 international appearances and scored 80 goals, surpassing soccer legend Pelé, who scored 77 goals in 92 appearances, to become the country's all-time leading scorer.

In January last year, Neymar left Saudi club Al Hilal and returned to his former team Santos, but his comeback was derailed by a series of injuries.

He had not been selected for the Brazil national team since October 2023, making his chances of earning a place on the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster appear unlikely.

However, Neymar earned a place on the final roster and played in his fourth career World Cup, following appearances at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Brazil was eliminated in the round of 16 after a 2-1 loss to Norway, with Neymar ending the tournament in tears.

After the defeat, Neymar told Brazilian media outlet Globo, "I tried, but it's over now. This is where it started, and this is where I end it," confirming that the tournament would be his final World Cup.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)