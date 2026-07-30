Lee Jung-hoo recorded another multihit game -- his second in as many days -- to help power the San Francisco Giants to a lopsided victory.

Batting fifth and starting in right field, Lee went 2-for-6 with three RBIs and one run scored in the Giants' 16-3 home win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Lee raised his season batting average to .302 (112-for-361).

In his first plate appearance in the second inning, Lee appeared to be retired after hitting a well-struck fly ball to center field. However, Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell misplayed the ball for an error, allowing Lee to reach first.

After Willy Adames drew a walk, Daniel Susac launched a three-run homer to give San Francisco an early lead, with Lee crossing the plate for his 52nd run of the season. The run ultimately stood as the game-winner.

Lee grounded out in his next two at-bats before delivering an extra-base hit in the sixth inning.

With one out and runners on first and second in an 8-2 game, Lee turned on the third pitch from Bryse Wilson, a low inside cutter, and lined a two-run double down the right-field line. It was his 23rd double of the season.

He capped off his multihit performance in the seventh inning with an RBI single to left field.

Susac homered twice as the Giants rolled past the Brewers 16-3.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)