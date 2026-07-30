Korean game company to showcase Aion 2, Astrae Oratio at German, Japan gaming expos

NC is expanding its worldwide reach at two of the world’s biggest gaming exhibitions in the second half of the year with Aion 2, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, and Astrae Oratio, a sub-culture RPG.

According to the Korean game company on Thursday, it will participate in Gamescom 2026 in Germany in August and Tokyo Game Show 2026 in Japan in September, highlighting region-specific titles aimed at Western and Japanese audiences, respectively.

Held annually in Cologne, Germany, Gamescom is the world's largest gaming exhibition and one of the industry's premier venues for unveiling new titles and gauging market trends. This year's event is expected to be the largest in its history after the exhibition space, spanning approximately 230,000 square meters, sold out for the first time.

NC will operate a business-to-business booth through its North American subsidiary NC America to promote Aion 2 ahead of the game's global launch in September. The company said it plans to strengthen ties with Western publishing partners while expanding engagement with players in North America and Europe.

The Gamescom showcase follows NC's appearance at Summer Game Fest 2026 in Los Angeles in June, where it unveiled a new trailer for Aion 2, marking the beginning of its global marketing campaign.

According to the company, Aion 2 generated more than 100 billion won ($69.5 million) in cumulative revenue within two months of its launch in Korea and Taiwan last November. The global version will feature dedicated regional servers for North and South America, Europe and Japan, while supporting 10 languages.

NC will continue its overseas campaign at Tokyo Game Show 2026, one of Asia's largest gaming exhibitions and one of the world's three major game shows. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the event is expected to feature around 4,000 booths from exhibitors across 51 countries and regions, making it the largest edition to date.

At the Tokyo event, NC will showcase Astrae Oratio, a subculture RPG developed by Dynamis One, a Korean firm NC had invested in. Set in a fantasy world centered on the themes of magic and administration, the title has gradually revealed its characters and world-building since announcing its official service name on April 30.

Ahead of the Tokyo Game Show, Astrae Oratio will also be exhibited at Comic Market 108 in Tokyo on Aug. 15, where NC plans to offer an official art book, merchandise and interactive programs for visitors to build recognition in Japan, one of the world's largest subculture gaming markets, through consecutive appearances at the two events.

“NC's second-half strategy centers on a region-specific approach, with Aion 2 targeting players in Western markets and Astrae Oratio focusing on Japan's subculture gaming audience,” said a gaming industry official.

“By showcasing the two titles at leading international gaming exhibitions, the company is seeking to accelerate its global expansion and strengthen its new-release pipeline.”