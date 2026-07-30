Breakout Disney+ reality hit expands with a global spin on Korean shaman culture

Korea’s hit entertainment show "Battle of Fates" is getting a spin-off titled "House of Fates," which will follow popular shamans as they run a guesthouse where they welcome travelers from around the world, prepare meals and offer a space for personal guidance.

"House of Fates" will feature Yoon Dae-man, the winner of "Battle of Fates," along with Seol-hwa and Lee So-bin, the show’s top three contestants. The spinoff will bring back other standout figures from the original series, including Ji Seon-doryeong and Maehwa-doryeong.

The cast members will run a guesthouse where they stay alongside international guests, listen to their personal stories and share meaningful moments together.

According to Disney+, guests were selected through an open call, attracting applicants from across the globe, including Asia, Europe, the Americas, Oceania and Africa.

"Battle of Fates," a Disney+ original reality series featuring 49 of Korea’s prominent fortune tellers, premiered in February and quickly became a buzzworthy hit.

The series featured tournament-style competitions in which shamans, fortune tellers, oracles and tarot readers from across the country took on various missions to showcase their abilities in multiple areas including predicting the future. Within 12 days of its release, the show ranked No. 1 as the most-watched title on Disney+ in Korea based on cumulative viewing figures.

"House of Fates" is scheduled to stream on Disney+ in 2027.