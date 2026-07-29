The Korea Coast Guard came under controversy Wednesday for allowing one of its members to return to his original workplace after being transferred for sexual harassment, resulting in him working at the same station as his victim.

In 2024, a subordinate alleged that a senior inspector of the Korea Coast Guard Station Pyeongtaek had made an inappropriate comment toward her in 2022. It was deemed sexual harassment, resulting in his wages being docked and forcibly transferred to another station that year.

But he requested to return to his original workplace, where the victim was still stationed.

The KCG's regulation states that a person disciplined for sexual misconduct is not to work at the same station as the victim for two years, meaning the assignment was in accordance with the rules.

It was reported that the senior inspector told the victim that they "should get along as colleagues." The victim reportedly voiced her complaint to the KCG and the media.

KCG officials in Pyeongtaek said it was difficult to assign the two people to different stations, as there are only 21 KCG stations nationwide. They claimed to have taken measures to ensure that the perpetrator and the victim do not have to work together, and that they are in different departments and buildings.