Tiger Woods' more than 26-year reign as the PGA Tour's all-time career money leader is nearing its end.

Woods has earned $120,999,166 in official PGA Tour prize money, according to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland ranks second with $116,446,772, followed by Scottie Scheffler of the United States with $116,364,411.

Woods moved into first place on the PGA Tour's career money list after finishing runner-up at the Buick Invitational in February 2000 and has held the record ever since.

He has not added to his total since earning $44,400 at the 2024 Masters.

McIlroy and Scheffler are now within roughly $4 million of Woods, and the PGA Tour's career earnings record is expected to change during the FedExCup Playoffs, which begin in August.

The first two playoff events — the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship — each carried $20 million purses last year.

The season-ending Tour Championship has a $40 million purse.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)