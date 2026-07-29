The 2026 OIP (Oxbridge Intercultural Program) Summer Pathfinding Program, hosted by the Gangnam-gu district in southern Seoul, wrapped up Wednesday with 100 students from 17 high schools across the district interacting with mentors from the universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

The three-day event, which kicked off on Monday, brought in eight college students from two of the most prestigious universities in the United Kingdom to conduct classes, debates, team activities and mock interviews at Poongmoon High School in Gangnam-gu.

Twenty-five students were allocated to each of four fields — natural sciences, engineering and medicine, humanities and social sciences — then divided into two smaller classes of 12 to 13 students.

Students had a chance to hone their logic and problem-solving skills while receiving consultations about their future and partaking in mock interviews, with mentors identifying areas for improvement.

The annual program has been well received here since the inaugural event in 2023. A total of 95 high school students and eight mentors from the two UK universities took part in last year's event, garnering a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction rating from participants.

“I would like to especially thank British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks and the eight mentors from Oxford and Cambridge for taking part in this program. We will continue to expand our global education programs, in keeping with Gangnam's status of leading educational innovation," Gangnam-gu District Mayor Kim Hyun-gi said.