Blackpink member's collaboration with Tame Impala reaches No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay, an achievement that has long eluded K-pop acts

Jennie has achieved a rare US radio milestone, becoming only the second K-pop-related artist to top Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart — a category K-pop has historically struggled to gain traction in despite its global popularity.

According to Forbes on Monday, the remix of Tame Impala's "Dracula" featuring the Blackpink singer climbed one spot to No. 1 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart this week.

The first K-pop-related song to top the chart was "Golden," the theme song from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," performed by Korean American singer-songwriters Ejae, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna. The track reached No. 1 in January.

While K-pop artists have frequently posted strong results on major US charts, success on mainstream radio has remained comparatively rare. The Adult Pop Airplay chart tracks weekly spins on adult pop radio stations across the US, making it one of the industry's key measures of sustained radio support.

"Dracula," originally released as a solo track by Australian musician Tame Impala in October, returned to the spotlight after Jennie joined a remix released in February. The collaboration gained momentum on short-form video platforms before steadily climbing US charts.

The song currently tops seven Billboard charts: Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs, Hot Alternative Songs, Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and Dance Streaming Songs.