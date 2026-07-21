Blackpink star unveils song after teasing it at major music festivals in the US and Europe

Blackpink's Jennie will release her new single "Less Than a Lover" on Friday after previewing the song at major international music festivals in the US and Europe.

Her agency, Odd Atelier, announced Tuesday that the single will be released at 1 p.m. KST on major global streaming platforms. The agency also unveiled a teaser image showing Jennie and a man through the window of a truck, with a natural landscape in the background.

Jennie participated in directing the music video as well as writing and producing the song, reflecting her creative involvement in the project.

Known for the high-energy performances and striking visuals of previous songs such as "Like Jennie" and "Mantra," Jennie takes a different approach with "Less Than a Lover." The song features lo-fi guitar, vintage electric keyboard textures and restrained vocals, offering a softer, more introspective sound.

Jennie first performed "Less Than a Lover" at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City in June. She also showcased the song at Denmark's Roskilde Festival, Poland's Open'er Festival and Spain's Mad Cool Festival in July.

Ahead of the song's official release, videos of Jennie's festival performances circulated on social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram, helping the song gain traction online.

Jennie is set to continue her festival circuit with upcoming appearances at Lollapalooza Chicago in the US and Summer Sonic 2026 in Japan in July and August, respectively.