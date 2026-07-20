Blackpink's Jennie has not established a US branch of her agency, Odd Atelier, in California, contrary to local media claims, the company told The Korea Herald on Monday.

Local media reported Sunday that Jennie had opened Odd Atelier's first overseas branch in California and was already operating through the entity, OA Entertainment, Inc. It was incorporated in California on Oct. 13 and is currently listed as an active corporation.

The media outlets also speculated that the California entity was established to support Jennie's expanding global activities, including appearances at major international music festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza.

Odd Atelier dismissed the claims when contacted by The Korea Herald.

"Odd Atelier has not established a branch in the US. We simply obtained a tax identification number," the agency said.

Jennie has continued to expand her presence on the global festival circuit this year. On July 9, she became the only K-pop artist to headline Spain's Mad Cool Festival. Earlier that month, she also became the first K-pop artist to headline Denmark's Roskilde Festival and Poland's Open'er Festival in the same year.

She is next scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago on July 31 and Aug. 1, followed by Summer Sonic 2026 in Tokyo and Osaka on Aug. 14 and 16, respectively.