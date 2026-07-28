San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo was left out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game after being hit by a pitch.

Lee was not included in the Giants' starting lineup for their home game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

He had been swinging a hot bat, belting a three-run homer and a double against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. However, he was struck on the elbow by a fastball in the bottom of the seventh inning and did not return to the field for defense in the eighth.

After missing the following day's game against the Angels because of the injury, Lee was again absent from the starting lineup Monday.

According to NBC Sports, Lee avoided structural damage to his elbow.

"Fortunately, no structural damage was found in the elbow where Lee experienced pain," the outlet reported. "He is expected to return sometime this week."

Lee, who has been the subject of frequent trade speculation, now appears more likely to remain with San Francisco than be dealt.

USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale reported that the Giants have decided not to make Lee available ahead of this season's trade deadline.

San Francisco entered Monday with a 44-61 record, sitting fourth in the National League West.

The Giants also ranked 10th in the National League Wild Card race, trailing the third and final postseason spot held by the St. Louis Cardinals (53-52) by nine games.

With San Francisco all but out of postseason contention, speculation has continued that the club could trade some of its higher-salaried players before Monday's deadline.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)