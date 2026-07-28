Multi-year deal to bring more than 100 CJ ENM titles to Prime Video India

South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM announced that it signed a strategic content partnership with Prime Video India in Mumbai on Monday to expand the reach of its intellectual property in one of the world's fastest-growing entertainment markets.

Under the multi-year agreement, more than 100 CJ ENM titles will be made available on Prime Video India over the next two years, including 26 new series alongside a broad selection of the company's library titles.

The partnership is designed to meet the rapidly growing demand for Korean content in India while making CJ ENM's content more accessible to local audiences. Through Prime Video India, CJ ENM will roll out both its hit franchise IPs and upcoming original series. The slate includes "Yumi's Cells" Season 3, along with "Filing for Love," "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" and the romantic comedy "My Bias, My Boss," among others.

According to CJ ENM, all new titles under the agreement will be available with English subtitles and Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbing.

“Building on our strong global relationship with CJ ENM and the deal announced last year, we're excited to deepen this collaboration with a sharper focus on India,” Shilangi Mukherji, director and head of Prime Video India's subscription video-on-demand business, said via a press release distributed Tuesday.

“The popularity of Korean content has been remarkable across our Prime Video markets. Compelling narratives, diverse genres and memorable characters that transcend borders have fueled a K-content wave that continues to gain momentum year on year," Mukherji said. "By bringing a curated slate of premium Korean titles to Prime Video, we’re doubling down on our commitment to making the most innovative and captivating stories from Korea accessible to audiences in India."