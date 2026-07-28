The shout-out lands as the 50 billion won epic heads into its toughest week yet

"Hope" might have just picked up its highest-profile fan yet.

BTS member Jungkook gave Na Hong-jin's creature feature a boost Monday, writing on his Instagram Story that the film is "a blast."

That two-word post turned out to be a preview, as he went into detail during a live broadcast with fans later that day.

"I know reactions have been pretty split, but I saw it in 4DX and it was genuinely fun," he said on the stream. "During the chase scenes, I was clenching my fists the whole time."

In a nod to his fans, he said: "There are probably ARMY who haven't watched it yet, but wow, the energy and the pacing are insane."

The praise did not go unnoticed by the director, who shared Jungkook's post on his own Instagram account within the day.

Since it opened July 15, "Hope" has divided audiences like few Korean films in recent memory. Some have cheered its audacious scope, while others have come away frustrated by a story that leaves much unexplained.

The film has led the daily chart for 13 straight days, passing 3.5 million ticket sales as of Tuesday, though its pace has cooled in recent days with Marvel's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" set to open Wednesday.

"Hope," Na's first feature since "The Wailing" a decade ago, premiered in competition at Cannes in May.

Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon lead a cast that also includes Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, Taylor Russell and Cameron Britton.