A 45-year-old man was fined for stalking his former girlfriend by repeatedly contacting her and demanding reimbursement for the money he spent on their dates, local media reported Monday.

The Chuncheon District Court recently handed the man a 6 million won ($4,100) fine on charges of stalking, threats and unauthorized entry into a residence.

The man broke up with the victim in May last year. Despite being told by the woman not to contact her, he sent her 61 text messages and made repeated unanswered calls, demanding that she send him money.

He also threatened to sue her for fraud and entered a place where the woman was staying without permission.

The man claimed his actions were justified, arguing that he had a legitimate reason to request the money.

However, the court rejected his argument, saying his actions did not appear to be aimed at pursuing a legitimate civil claim because he unilaterally determined the amount owed and threatened to disclose the matter to people around the victim.

"The defendant’s guilt is not light as he committed stalking and made threats against his former partner and even entered her residence without permission," said the court.

"The sentence was determined after considering that he had no criminal record except for a previous fine for another offense and that he admitted to some of the charges."