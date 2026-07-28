Armenia does not come up frequently in my conversations, and certainly not in the context of K-pop. Kim Kardashian and Cher (born Cherilyn Sarkisian) are likely the most famous Americans of Armenian ancestry, but Armenia itself is mysterious to the average American. It is a small landlocked country of about 3 million people, and borders Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan and Georgia. However, K-pop’s global influence can also be felt in Armenia.

In 2025, I met Sam Core (birthname Samvel Azatyan), who moved from Armenia to South Korea in pursuit of his dream of becoming a K-pop artist. Recently I had the chance to speak with him at greater length in Seoul. He currently trains at ModernK Academy and works full-time on his singing, dancing and composition, and he plays a variety of instruments. He stood out to me when I first saw him, as he was the only non-Korean I met at the academy and was a bit older than the 15-16-year-old students. These characteristics made me feel his strong commitment to working in the K-pop scene.

When I asked him how he first became familiar with K-pop, he told me that the first K-pop song he heard was probably Psy's “Gangnam Style” or CN Blue’s “Can't Stop,” adding, “Later BTS bombed the world and everybody suggested that I listen to them. But I really got into K-pop because of NCT, Jonghyun (Shinee) and Chen (Exo).” He fell in love with K-pop through Exo’s official debut track, “Mama,” explaining, “When I heard the orchestra, choir and each vocal part, I thought it was so similar to the music that I sing and write — strong and clean high-pitched vocals that I sing, and Kai's screaming (was amazing).”

Before arriving in South Korea, Sam graduated from the choir department of the ⁠Alexander Spendiaryan Music School and trained at the Armenian State Song Theater and the Yerevan State College of Pop and Jazz Art in Armenia.

Later, he was an online trainee at ED Online K-Pop Training Agency. He said he was a finalist at Keens Academy, which was sponsored by SM Entertainment, and a private and, in his words, "best" student of Jay, the lead singer of SM’s rock band Trax.

He also won a prize for a K-pop dance & song competition sponsored by the Korean Embassy in Armenia and participated in The Voice, a TV show in Russia.

It took him three attempts to obtain a visa for entry to Korea. He was introduced to ModernK Academy by a friend. The school quickly provided a letter of support that enabled his visa application. “I remember that I was in tears when I saw that my visa was accepted,” he recalled. He moved to Korea in May 2025, and he has been completely dedicated to his music ever since. He feels indebted to his parents, who are providing their full support. Still, Sam tells me that he is here in Korea on his own. I assume it must be lonely — how many other Armenians live in Korea in order to pursue K-pop?

However, it turns out that Sam is not alone in his love of K-pop. “Lots of Armenian youth love K-pop and there are many K-pop events that are held and super-talented dancers and even big groups that perform in theaters and concert halls.” There are multiple K-pop cover dance groups based in Armenia. One is named SetUp Team, and boasts 4,800 subscribers, with 260 videos that have enjoyed a total of 1.6 million views on YouTube. These videos include lip-syncing both English and Korean lyrics, and they have performed songs such as BTS’s “Mic Drop,” Aespa’s “Whiplash,” and Blackpink’s “Jump.”

Michyos dance studio in Armenia has also posted videos of dance covers. For BTS’s 9th Anniversary 4 years ago, the group posted a video medley of 16 (!) BTS songs including “No More Dream,” “Fake Love” and “On.” This video has received 134,000 views on YouTube. In total, they have posted almost 140 videos and just posted a cover of “Pinky Up” by Katseye last week. They even produced a music video version of Le Sserafim’s “Spaghetti” that boasts seemingly professional video editing.

Sam articulates why he loves K-pop. “It encourages artists to develop multiple talents. I want to be an artist that is skilled in my vocal and instrumental performances, as well as dance, acting and composition. Only K-pop and K-music can truly give you the flexibility to mix all genres and do unique things with music.” This must be why he also named “Tri-Angle” by TVXQ (featuring the Trax and BoA) as an influential song for him. On that note, I’ve told all of my students that “Tri-Angle” is one of the strangest K-pop songs I know — it combines Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor (K. 550) with a power ballad by TVXQ, intense vocals by BoA, followed by a heavy metal performance by the Trax — truly a unique spectacle. Watch the video if you don’t believe me.

- - -

Grace Kao

Grace Kao is an IBM professor of sociology and professor of ethnicity, race and migration at Yale University. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.