The New York Mets, with IVE member Jang Won-young throwing the ceremonial first pitch, ended the Los Angeles Dodgers' five-game winning streak.

The Mets defeated the Dodgers 8-3 at Citi Field in New York on Sunday, improving to 44-62 on the season. The Dodgers, meanwhile, saw their five-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 67-39.

The Dodgers started Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter, Andy Pages in center field, Freddie Freeman at first base, Max Muncy at third, Mookie Betts at shortstop, Tommy Edman at second, Kyle Tucker in right field, Teoscar Hernández in left, and Elieser Alfonso behind the plate, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound.

The Mets countered with Freddy Peralta as the starting pitcher. Their lineup featured A.J. Ewing in center, Francisco Lindor at shortstop, Bo Bichette at third, Carson Benge in right, Jorge Polanco at designated hitter, Jared Young at first, Tyrone Taylor in left, Brett Baty at second, and Luis Torrens at catcher.

The Mets struck first in the bottom of the first inning, scoring on back-to-back doubles by Ewing and Lindor. The Dodgers responded in the third. After Alfonso doubled and Pages walked, Freeman delivered an RBI double before Muncy added another run with a groundout to put Los Angeles ahead 2-1. The Dodgers extended the lead to 3-1 in the fourth after a Mets error helped load the bases and Alfonso drove in a run with a ground ball.

The Mets rallied in the sixth to regain the lead. With one out and runners on first and second after walks to Benge and Robert, Taylor launched a three-run homer to make it 4-3. New York then broke the game open with four more runs in the seventh. A passed ball allowed one run to score with runners on the corners, and Marcus Semien followed with a three-run homer to extend the lead to 8-3, sealing the victory.

Before the game, IVE visited Citi Field at the Mets' official invitation. Jang Won-young threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and the Mets rewarded the occasion with a come-from-behind victory, making IVE the team's latest “good luck charm."

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)