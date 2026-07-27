People Power Party to return 39.7 billion won in reimbursed election expenses if ruling confirmed

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, as the court convicted him of violating election law during his 2022 presidential election campaign.

The Seoul Central District Court accepted both charges pressed by special counsel Min Joong-ki's team regarding Yoon's false claims about Yoon Woo-jin, former chief of the Yongsan Tax Office, and shaman Jeon Seong-bae.

"A candidate making a false statement at a debate or interview could have substantial influence (on the public) and significantly affect the decision-making process of the voters," the court said in its ruling, convicting Yoon for violating the Public Official Election Act.

Monday's ruling is expected to deal a significant blow to the main opposition People Power Party if the guilty verdict is finalized, with a penalty of at least 1 million won ($680) or higher.

The party would be mandated to return 39.7 billion won in election funds that it had been reimbursed for after the 2022 presidential elections to the National Election Commission.

Yoon in 2021 claimed he did not introduce a lawyer to Yoon Woo-jin, who in November was handed a jail term for receiving money from entrepreneurs in exchange for favors related to tax audits.

The court said the former leader deliberately allowed his name and position to be used in the meeting. It said him denying the connection in a debate was a grave matter, since he publicized a falsehood about his relationship with the former tax official.

Yoon in 2022 also claimed that he and his wife Kim Keon Hee did not meet shaman with Jeon Seong-bae, and that an official of his party at the time, the People Power Party, had introduced him to Jeon.

The court said the public could have considered the statement to mean the former president did not have any personal relationship with the shaman, which constitutes making false claims to voters. It added that evidence indicates the two likely met in 2013 through Kim.

"Whether a presidential candidate has had a long-term relationship with a person like Jeon and has received advice from him is directly connected to the voter's assessment of his ability, qualification and the possibility that he would rely on unofficial influence," the court said.

Yoon's lawyers said they will appeal the ruling, contending that the court's decision contained many errors.

Yoon is currently undergoing multiple criminal trials related to his failed imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, along with charges related to the 2022 presidential election and the 2023 death of a Marine. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in February for leading an insurrection through the short-lived martial law.