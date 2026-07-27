An Byeong-hun narrowly missed his second top-10 finish of the LIV Golf season, tying for 11th at LIV Golf UK.

He shot an even-par 72 in the final round at JCB Golf & Country Club, recording one birdie and one bogey to finish at 11-under 277, just one stroke outside the top 10.

The South Korean, who joined LIV Golf this season, remains with a season-best tie for ninth at the Saudi Arabia opener in February.

An entered the final round tied for seventh after staying inside the top 10 through the first three rounds. He birdied the par-5 sixth but failed to gain further ground, making his lone bogey on the par-4 15th.

England's Tyrrell Hatton finished second at 24-under 264, while American Bryson DeChambeau placed third at 21-under 267.

The Korean Golf Club team, featuring An, Song Young-han, Kim Min-kyu and Moon Do-yeob, finished 11th in the team competition at 1-under par.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)