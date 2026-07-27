San Diego infielder Song Seong-mun was held hitless for the fifth straight game.

Batting ninth and playing shortstop in a road game against Miami, Song went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

A week after recording his first three-hit game in the majors against Kansas City, Song has now gone hitless in five consecutive games, dropping his season batting average to .212.

San Diego rallied with four runs in the eighth inning to beat Miami 5-3, extending its winning streak to three games.

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo was out of the lineup for the Giants’ home game against the Los Angeles Angels after being hit on the elbow by a pitch the previous day. San Francisco lost 4-3.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)