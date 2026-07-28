Coed group reflects on decade-long journey, global fanbase and hopes to meet again after members pursue individual paths

For most K-pop groups, a first full-length album marks a beginning. For KARD, it marks an ending.

Nearly a decade after debuting in December 2016, the four-member coed group will release its first studio album, “Where To Now? (Part.2): Nowhere,” on Tuesday before embarking on its final world tour next month. Following the tour, the members will part ways to pursue individual careers, bringing an end to one of K-pop's longest-running mixed-gender acts.

The album arrives as both a farewell and a reflection. While the title concludes the narrative begun with last year's “Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light),” the members say its central message is less about reaching a destination than learning how to see the journey itself.

"As artists entering our tenth year, perspective is incredibly important," BM said during a roundtable interview in Seoul on July 21. "What's more important than where you are is who you're with. People often focus too much on distant goals, and the farther away what you want seems, the harder life becomes. But if you change your perspective, your life can change surprisingly easily. That's the message we wanted to convey."

The 10-track album includes the main song "Back To Life," four new group songs and four previously released solo tracks by each member. BM oversaw the production of the album, while all four members participated in writing the lyrics for "Back To Life" and the fan song "Always."

Although the album will be KARD's last as a group, the members said they did not approach it as a farewell project from the outset.

"We didn't make this album thinking it would be our last," J.seph said. "As our contracts were nearing their end, we worked on the songs and gradually realized this might end up being our final album."

Rather than describing the group's decision as a breakup, the members see it as an opportunity for individual growth before possibly reuniting in the future.

"We've all done our best, and we've seen what those efforts have achieved," BM said. "At this point, each of us has a chance to grow further and spread our wings somewhere new. If we gain those experiences, I think we'll be able to come back together later and create even better work with even greater synergy."

Somin echoed that sentiment.

"We've seen senior groups take a break and come back together later," she said. "We'd appreciate it if fans could think of us the same way."

KARD debuted at a time when mixed-gender idol groups had all but disappeared from the K-pop landscape. Even before officially debuting, the group drew international attention with its project singles and embarked on tours across North and South America. Overseas touring would become the foundation of its career, particularly in Latin America and Europe, even as domestic recognition remained comparatively limited.

Somin said KARD also helped pave the way for trends that later became more common in K-pop.

"There weren't many groups using moombahton or tropical sounds when we debuted, but now there are quite a few," she said. "There also weren't many artists touring internationally back then. Now many more K-pop artists have opportunities to meet fans around the world. I also think it's encouraging that perceptions of coed groups have become more positive. I'd say we had a positive influence."

The members admitted, however, that their domestic career remains one of their biggest regrets.

"I still feel it's unfortunate," Jiwoo said. "Building recognition in Korea was always our biggest challenge, and we worked hard to overcome it, but it didn't always go the way we wanted. Whenever we returned from overseas tours, we had very few engagements in Korea. Sometimes I wonder what it would have been like if we'd been able to promote here more actively during those times."

Still, none of the members expressed regret over the path KARD ultimately took.

The group will launch its farewell "Now Here" world tour in Seoul on Aug. 8 before heading to Berlin, Frankfurt, Brussels, Lisbon, Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, London, Sofia, Athens and Singapore.

For now, their focus remains on making the most of their remaining time together.

"We're filming a lot of content and trying to hold as many fan signing events as possible," Somin said. "We want to spend a great final chapter with our fans."

And if the final album exceeds expectations?

"Of course," Somin replied when asked whether success could change the group's retirement plans.

"One hundred percent," J.seph added.