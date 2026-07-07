KARD, one of modern K-pop's few mixed-gender groups, will disband after nine years following the release of its first full-length album and a farewell world tour, DSP Media announced Monday.

The agency said the decision was reached through mutual agreement.

"After careful discussions with all four members, we have agreed to bring KARD's journey to a close following these promotions," DSP Media said.

It also thanked the group's fandom, Hidden KARD, for its support over the years and asked fans to continue cheering on the members as they begin the next chapters of their careers.

KARD will release its first studio album, "Where To Now? (Part.2): Nowhere," on July 28 before embarking on its final world tour next month.

The album concludes the "Where To Now?" series, following the seventh EP, "Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light)," released in August 2024. While the first installment explored the question of where the group was headed, the new release is described as the culmination of that journey, expressing the truth discovered through music and performance.

The group will launch its "Now Here" world tour with a concert in Seoul on Aug. 8. The tour will expand on the album's narrative while giving fans one final chance to see KARD perform together.

KARD debuted in 2017 and went on to carve out a rare place in modern K-pop as one of the industry's few active coed idol groups. The quartet became known for blending moombahton, Latin pop and dance music, building a particularly strong international following across Latin America, Brazil and North America through multiple world tours.