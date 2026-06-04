Co-ed group Kard will host a concert in Tokyo on July 4, expanding its tour “Drift” to Japan, its agency DSP Media said Thursday.

Before the Tokyo show, the four members are slated to take to the stage in Jakarta on June 27 for its first live gig in Indonesia in about eight years.

The quartet kicked off the tour in Seoul last year and visited Bangkok and Taipei as well as six cities across the US.

The bandmates also carried on with their individual careers: J.seph brought out his first solo EP “Spin-off” last month, Jeon So-min released her first solo effort, “Unveil,” in April, and BM had his first solo concert in Taipei in April while branching into acting through the second season of Netflix series “Beef.”