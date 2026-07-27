Singer Bibi has come under fire for her performance at Saturday’s Waterbomb Festival Seoul, with some online comments criticizing her outfit and dance moves.

The 27-year-old took the stage at the outdoor Global Stage at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, performing her mega-hits, including “Bam Yang Gang” and “Bibi Vengeance,” clad in a white romper with a plunging neckline and bikini top underneath.

During her performance, she dropped to her knees and pulled down the front zipper of her soaked romper to reveal her bikini. She later sang on her knees while surrounded by shirtless male dancers, looking up at the microphone they held above her, which some viewers online criticized as overtly sexual choreography. Other viewers believed she had intentionally worn the revealing outfit to entertain the audience.

Clips from the set quickly spread online after the event’s official Instagram account shared footage of Bibi’s performance on Sunday, setting off a debate over whether the choreography went too far.

Some defended the performance as fitting for Waterbomb, an adults-only summer music festival known for performers' revealing outfits and provocative performances. They also lauded the singer for her bold stage presence, which energized the crowd.

Others felt the performance went too far, fueling debate over what is appropriate even at an adults-only festival.