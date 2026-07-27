South Korean police said Monday they have requested an arrest warrant for a man in his 40s who stabbed a stranger at a market in Muju, North Jeolla Province.

Muju Police Station is charging the suspect with attempted murder after he stabbed a merchant with a knife at around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect grabbed a knife at a nearby product stand and stabbed the victim in his 60s.

The suspect told police that he committed the crime because he had financial difficulties, and that he wanted to go to prison after killing a person. He also said he stabbed the victim because he "wanted to kill (the victim) for no particular reason."

Based on his testimony, the police believe the suspect had murderous intent and requested a murder charge.

Officials said they are investigating the specific motives for the crime through criminal profiling of the suspect.